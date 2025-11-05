Bellingham comes out in support of Alexander-Arnold

This collage of photos shows Real Madrid's midfielder Jude Bellingham (left) and Trent Alexander-Arnold. — Reuters

Jude Bellingham said Liverpool supporters still love Trent Alexander-Arnold despite booing him when Real Madrid travelled to Anfield on November 04.

Alexander-Arnold visited Anfield first time on Tuesday as a Madrid player in a Champions League clash, which the Reds won by 1-0.

A former Liverpool player was booed by sections of the Reds' support during his visit.

Bellingham reflected on the incident on Amazon Prime, saying the boos for his new teammate are not a reflection of how the fans feel about him; they still love him.

"I heard it. It's one of those things in football. The fans booing isn't a reflection of how they feel about him. They are trying to give their team the edge, and throw him off a bit,” Bellingham said.

"I'm sure they appreciate what he did for the club. Obviously he loves the club a lot, I know that from speaking to him. It's one of those things that can happen in football."

When asked if Liverpool supporters might remember Alexander-Arnold more fondly in time, Bellingham replied: "Perhaps so. When he won the league, and last season, they gave him a good send-off from what I saw.

"They were doing the fans' job, I suppose."

Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso said that Alexander-Arnold, who came from the bench in the 80th minute, was ready for the reaction he received from the fans.

Liverpool is sixth in the Champions League with four matches played, level on nine points with Los Blancos, who are fifth on the table.