Rishabh Pant set for comeback in India’s Test side: reports

Rishabh Pant of India walks off after being dismissed during Day Two of the 4th Rothesay Test Match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford on July 24, 2025 in Manchester, England. - AFP

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is set to return to India’s Test squad for the two-match series against South Africa, beginning on November 14 in Kolkata.

The selection meeting, held on Wednesday, saw Pant’s inclusion for N Jagadeesan as the only likely change in the squad.

Pant had missed India’s previous Test series against the West Indies while recovering from a foot fracture sustained during the fourth Test against England in Manchester in July.

The 28-year-old recently showcased his match fitness by captaining India A to victory in the first four-day game against South Africa A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

He scored 90 in the second innings as India A successfully chased down a target of 275.

India’s Test captain Shubman Gill, along with Jasprit Bumrah, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar, are currently featuring in the T20I series in Australia.

They are expected to join the Test squad after the five-match series concludes on November 8.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav was released from the T20I squad after the third match in Hobart to prepare for the Test series by playing in India A’s second four-day game against South Africa A, starting November 6.

The two Tests against South Africa will take place from November 14 in Kolkata and from November 22 in Guwahati, which will host Test cricket for the first time.

India currently sits third in the World Test Championship table with 61.90% of the points, while South Africa is fifth with 50% of the points, having most recently drawn a series 1-1 in Pakistan.