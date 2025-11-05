Luis Diaz shines as Bayern beat PSG despite red card drama

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane in action with Paris St Germain's Marquinhos at Parc des Princes in Paris on November 4, 2025. — Reuters

PARIS: Luis Diaz’s first-half brace helped Bayern Munich maintain their flawless start to the season with a 2-1 win over defending champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Champions League at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night.

Vincent Kompany’s side have now won 16 consecutive matches across all competitions, including four straight victories in Europe, to finish top of their group.

Diaz struck early in the fourth minute, finishing sharply after Bayern’s high press forced an error in the PSG defence. The Colombian doubled their lead in the 32nd minute, dispossessing Marquinhos before finishing calmly.

However, the 28-year-old night ended on a sour note when he was sent off on the stroke of half-time for a dangerous tackle from behind on Achraf Hakimi. The initial yellow card was upgraded to a red following a VAR review.

Hakimi left the pitch in tears and later departed the stadium on crutches, wearing a protective boot, which raised concerns about his availability for the Africa Cup of Nations in December.

PSG captain Marquinhos confirmed that initial medical assessments had been conducted, and further scans were required.

Despite their numerical advantage, PSG struggled to breach Bayern’s organised defence. Substitute Joao Neves reignited hope with a spectacular bicycle kick in the 74th minute, but Manuel Neuer’s crucial saves denied further efforts from Neves, Warren Zaire-Emery, and Vitinha.

The victory leaves Bayern top of their Champions League group with a perfect record. PSG next hosts Tottenham on 26 November, while Bayern travels to face Arsenal on the same night.