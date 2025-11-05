Afghanistan announce squad for ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025

Darwish Rasooli of Afghanistan walks off the field after winning the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Cobham Oval on January 13, 2018 in Whangarei, New Zealand. - ICC

KABUL: The Afghanistan Cricket Board’s (ACB) National Selection Committee has announced the AfghanAbdalyan squad for the upcoming ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025, set to take place from November 14 to 23 in Doha, Qatar.

Darwish Rasooli, who captained AfghanAbdalyan to their maiden title last year, will once again lead the side.

The squad retains 10 players from the championship-winning lineup, including Sediqullah Atal, AM Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, Zubaid Akbari, Mohammad Ishaq, Qais Ahmad and Nangyal Kharoti.

Fast bowler Abdullah Ahmadzai, who recently made his T20I debut and featured in all three matches of the recent T20I series against Zimbabwe, has also been included in the squad.

AfghanAbdalyan have been drawn in Pool B alongside Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A and Hong Kong, China.

Their campaign begins on November 15 against Sri Lanka A, followed by clashes with Bangladesh A on November 17 and Hong Kong, China on November 19.

ACB CEO Mr. Naseeb Khan expressed his excitement and confidence ahead of the tournament.

“AfghanAbdalyan emerged victorious in the previous edition of the event and will be defending their title during this year’s competition in Doha," Khan said.

"We cherish the memories from last year and with the aim of retaining the title, we have named our squad. I am confident the team will perform well and bring pride to the nation once again,” he added.

Afghanistan’s Squad for Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025:

Darwish Rasooli (c), Sediqullah Atal (vc), Noor Rahman (wk), Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Zubaid Akbari, Imran Mir, Rahmanullah Zadran, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Nangyal Kharoti, Farmanullah Safi, Qais Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, Abdullah Ahmadzai and Faridoon Dawoodzai.

Reserves: Wafiullah Tarakhil, Sediqullah Pacha and Yama Arab.

ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship 2025 schedule: