Shane Bieber to remain with Toronto Blue Jays for 2026 season: reports

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Shane Bieber (57) speaks at the postgame press conference at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on October 28, 2025. — Reuters

TORONTO: Right-handed pitcher Shane Bieber has decided to remain with the Toronto Blue Jays, exercising his $16 million player option for the 2026 season instead of testing free agency, international media reported on Tuesday.

Although Bieber could likely have secured a bigger contract on the open market, he chose to return to Toronto to build on the team’s recent success after narrowly missing out on a World Series championship.

The American originally signed a two-year, $26 million deal with the Cleveland Guardians last winter.

While recovering from elbow surgery, he was nearing a return to Cleveland after four Minor League rehab starts when the Guardians traded him to Toronto at the deadline in exchange for pitching prospect Khal Stephen.

The 30-year-old made seven regular-season starts for the Blue Jays in 2025, posting a 3.57 ERA, and added five postseason appearances, including a victory in Game 4 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Bieber’s performance resembled his previous seven seasons with Cleveland, showing a slight increase in fastball velocity, averaging 92.7 mph, nearly back to his 2021 level of 92.9 mph.

Over his career, the two-time All-Star holds a 66–34 record in 141 starts, along with a 3.24 ERA and 995 strikeouts.

He also captured the Cy Young Award during the shortened 2020 season, finishing 8–1 with a 1.63 ERA and an AL-leading 122 strikeouts.

With Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt both entering free agency after the 2025 campaign, Bieber’s return provides much-needed stability for Toronto’s rotation.

With this extension, the Blue Jays, who posted an AL-best 94 wins last season, hope to see the Cy Young version of Bieber emerge as they seek redemption for their World Series loss next season.