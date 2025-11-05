Shane Bieber to remain with Toronto Blue Jays for 2026 season: reports

Bieber signed two-year $26 million deal with Cleveland Guardians last winter

November 05, 2025
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Shane Bieber (57) speaks at the postgame press conference at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on October 28, 2025. — Reuters

TORONTO: Right-handed pitcher Shane Bieber has decided to remain with the Toronto Blue Jays, exercising his $16 million player option for the 2026 season instead of testing free agency, international media reported on Tuesday.

Although Bieber could likely have secured a bigger contract on the open market, he chose to return to Toronto to build on the team’s recent success after narrowly missing out on a World Series championship.

The American originally signed a two-year, $26 million deal with the Cleveland Guardians last winter.

While recovering from elbow surgery, he was nearing a return to Cleveland after four Minor League rehab starts when the Guardians traded him to Toronto at the deadline in exchange for pitching prospect Khal Stephen.

The 30-year-old made seven regular-season starts for the Blue Jays in 2025, posting a 3.57 ERA, and added five postseason appearances, including a victory in Game 4 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Bieber’s performance resembled his previous seven seasons with Cleveland, showing a slight increase in fastball velocity, averaging 92.7 mph, nearly back to his 2021 level of 92.9 mph.

Over his career, the two-time All-Star holds a 66–34 record in 141 starts, along with a 3.24 ERA and 995 strikeouts.

He also captured the Cy Young Award during the shortened 2020 season, finishing 8–1 with a 1.63 ERA and an AL-leading 122 strikeouts.

With Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt both entering free agency after the 2025 campaign, Bieber’s return provides much-needed stability for Toronto’s rotation.

With this extension, the Blue Jays, who posted an AL-best 94 wins last season, hope to see the Cy Young version of Bieber emerge as they seek redemption for their World Series loss next season.

