Mohammad Ashraful takes up major role in Bangladesh cricket

Former Bangladesh batsman and current batting coach of Rangpur Riders, Mohammad Ashraful poses for a photo ahead of play during the ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League T20 match between Rangpur Riders v Central Stags at Providence Stadium on July 17, 2025 in Georgetown. - GSLT20

DHAKA: Former Bangladesh captain Mohammad Ashraful has been appointed as the national team’s new assistant coach, replacing Mohammad Salahuddin.

Ashraful, who remains one of Bangladesh’s most iconic cricketers, etched his name into history when he led the Tigers to a stunning upset victory over Australia in 2005 at just 20 years of age.

That memorable century was among the highlights of a career that spanned 177 ODIs, where he scored 3,468 runs, the fifth-highest tally for Bangladesh.

He also featured in 61 Tests, becoming the youngest player to score a Test century, and played 23 T20Is. Ashraful continued to compete in domestic cricket until as recently as two years ago.

Salahuddin, who took up the assistant coach role in November 2024 to support head coach Phil Simmons, had been in charge of the batting unit.

With nearly three decades of coaching experience across various levels in Bangladesh, he was credited with nurturing many of the country’s current stars.

However, a difficult 2025 campaign, marked by T20I series losses to the UAE, Pakistan, and West Indies, ODI defeats to Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, and Test losses against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, intensified scrutiny on the team’s performance and management.

In July, Salahuddin publicly addressed speculation about player dissatisfaction, saying, “After coaching for 27–28 years, I am hearing there are lots of complaints in the team against me. I would really like to know about those complaints, best if it was given to me in writing.”

Ashraful’s own journey has seen both triumphs and challenges. In 2013, he was handed a lengthy ban from all Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) related activities for match-fixing in the Bangladesh Premier League.

After serving his suspension, he was reinstated in 2016 and has since transitioned into coaching.

Just last month, Ashraful criticised the lack of consistency among Bangladesh’s top-order batters, a concern he will now have the opportunity to address directly in his new role.

It is pertinent to mention that the Bengal Tigers are currently preparing to host Ireland for two Tests and three T20Is in November and December.