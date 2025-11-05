West Indies edge New Zealand in thrilling first T20I to take 1-0 lead

West Indies pacer Matthew Forde (right) celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket during the first T20I against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on November 5, 2025. — AFP

AUCKLAND: The West Indies held their nerve in a tense finish to beat New Zealand by a narrow margin in the first T20I at Eden Park on Tuesday, taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Fast bowler Matthew Forde starred on his return from injury, providing the early breakthrough before Romario Shepherd successfully defended 20 runs in the final over, as the visitors secured the lowest total ever defended at Eden Park in T20Is.

The Blackcaps skipper Mitchell Santner nearly pulled off a stunning heist, smashing an unbeaten 55 off 28 balls, but his late fireworks weren’t enough to carry the hosts over the line.

Forde, playing his first competitive match since July following a shoulder injury, was superb with the new ball — troubling Devon Conway with sharp swing and eventually bowling him with a peach that clipped the top of off stump.

He finished his first spell with exceptional figures of 1 for 9 from three overs, including 14 dot balls, before being taken for 23 runs by a rampant Santner in his final over.

New Zealand’s innings collapsed dramatically from 70-2 to 107- 9, losing 7 wickets for 37 runs, before Santner revived their hopes with seven boundaries and a six in a breathtaking late assault.

However, Shepherd held his composure at the death to deny the hosts a record chase, despite a valiant tenth-wicket stand, the highest for New Zealand in T20Is.

Earlier, the West Indies posted a modest total after being put into bat. Captain Shai Hope anchored the innings with a composed 53 off 39 balls, recovering from a sluggish start after the visitors slumped to 43 for 3.

Hope’s innings included a flurry of boundaries after a cautious powerplay where West Indies managed just 32 runs.

Support came from Rovman Powell, who added valuable runs late in the innings with a couple of big sixes, despite being dropped twice by Michael Bracewell.

For New Zealand, Jacob Duffy impressed with the ball, taking 2 for 21 in his four overs, while Kyle Jamieson and Zakary Foulkes also chipped in with key wickets.

The match, notably played without DRS due to technical issues, marked New Zealand’s first T20I since Kane Williamson’s retirement from the format and served as crucial preparation for both sides ahead of the T20 World Cup, now less than three months away.