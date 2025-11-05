BCB breaks silence on Jahanara Alam’s shocking allegations

Jahanara Alam of Bangladesh celebrates the wicket of Chamari Athapaththu of Sri Lanka during a warm-up match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 at ICC Academy on September 28, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. - ICC

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has “strongly refuted” allegations of physical abuse made by fast bowler Jahanara Alam against the current national women’s team captain, Nigar Sultana.

Alam, who has not featured in international cricket since December 2024, claimed in an interview with Bangladeshi newspaper Kaler Kantho that Sultana had “beat up” her teammates.

In an official statement, the BCB dismissed the accusations as “baseless, fabricated, and devoid of any truth.”

The board expressed disappointment that such “derogatory and scandalous claims” were made at a time when the Bangladesh women’s team has been showing “commendable progress and unity on the international stage.”

"The Board finds it unfortunate that such derogatory and scandalous claims have been made at a time when the Bangladesh Women's Team is showing commendable progress and unity on the international stage.

"The Board believes that the timing and nature of these comments are deliberate, ill-intentioned and seemingly aimed at undermining the spirit and confidence of a team that continues to represent the country with pride. It is deeply disappointing that an individual who currently has no involvement or relevance in the plans of Bangladesh cricket has chosen to make such misleading statements in public."

The BCB further reaffirmed its “complete trust and confidence” in the leadership, players, and management of the national women’s team, stating that no evidence was found to support Alam’s claims.

For the unversed, Bangladesh recently finished seventh out of eight teams in the Women’s World Cup held across India and Sri Lanka.

Their only victory came against Pakistan, though they put up strong fights against England, South Africa, and Sri Lanka.