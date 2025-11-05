Swiatek and Anisimova set for decisive WTA Finals showdown

The collage of photos shows Iga Swiatek (left) and Amanda Anisimova. - Reuters

RIYADH: Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova are set for a must-win clash at the WTA Finals on Wednesday, with a semi-final berth at stake following early defeats to Elena Rybakina in the Serena Williams group.

The winner of this high-stakes encounter will join Rybakina in the final four.

Both players enter the match under pressure, as Rybakina’s victories over each have left no margin for error in the round-robin stage.

Earlier in the tournament, Rybakina defeated Anisimova 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the opening round, before dismantling Swiatek 6-3, 1-6, 6-0.

The upcoming contest is expected to be tense, with the opening set likely to play a decisive role in shaping momentum.

Statistically, Swiatek holds a significant edge in such situations — the 24-year-old boasts a 54-2 record this season when winning the first set.

Conversely, Anisimova has found it difficult to mount comebacks, managing just a 3-20 record after losing the opener.

Meanwhile, in the Stefanie Graf group, the semi-final picture remains unclear, though Aryna Sabalenka leads her pool after back-to-back victories.

Rybakina currently tops the Serena Williams group and awaits the winner of Swiatek versus Anisimova in the semi-finals.

The victor will then face the second-placed player from the Graf group for a place in the final.