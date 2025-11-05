Salman Mirza, Faheem Ashraf make big gains in ICC T20I rankings

The collage of photos shows Pakistan pacer's Salman Mirza (left) and Faheem Ashraf. - AFP

DUBAI: Star Pakistan batter Babar Azam, who made his comeback to the T20I format in 2024, has made significant gains in the latest ICC T20I rankings, alongside young pacer Salman Mirza and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf, following their impressive performances in the recent series against South Africa.

In the T20I batters’ rankings, opener Sahibzada Farhan retained his 11th spot, while Babar Azam climbed nine places to 30th with 563 points.

Saim Ayub jumped 10 places to 39th with 544 points, whereas wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan slipped two spots to 42nd.

T20I captain Salman Ali Agha also rose 10 places to 54th, while Fakhar Zaman dropped four places to 63rd. Hasan Nawaz fell to 69th and Mohammad Haris slipped four places to 82nd.

India’s Abhishek Sharma continues to lead the T20I batting rankings, followed by England’s Phil Salt in second and India’s Tilak Varma in third.

In the bowlers’ rankings, Abrar Ahmed maintained his eighth position, while Shaheen Afridi climbed three spots to 13th with 630 points.

Spinner Sufiyan Muqeem dropped to 23rd, whereas Mohammad Nawaz moved up one spot to 32nd. Haris Rauf dropped three places to 37th.

Young pacer Salman Mirza, who impressed with a standout spell in the second T20I against South Africa, made a remarkable leap of 98 places to 45th with 513 points.

Faheem Ashraf also surged 50 places to 51st with 502 points. In contrast, Saim Ayub and Abbas Afridi faced declines, dropping 12 and seven places to 53rd and 55th, respectively.

India’s Varun Chakaravarthy retained the top spot among T20I bowlers, followed by Akeal Hosein of the West Indies and Rashid Khan of Afghanistan.

In the all-rounders’ rankings, Mohammad Nawaz slipped four places to 10th, while Faheem Ashraf jumped eight spots to 30th with 110 points.

Shaheen Afridi dropped four places to 56th, Salman Ali Agha moved up one place to 63rd, and Abbas Afridi fell two places to 73rd.

Saim Ayub continues to reign as the world’s No.1 T20I all-rounder, followed by Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza, who rose three places to second, and West Indies’ Roston Chase, who climbed six spots to third.

They overtook India’s Hardik Pandya and Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi, who now sit fourth and fifth, respectively.