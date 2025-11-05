Star Pakistan Test player hints at retirement after discussions with PCB

Yasir Shah (left) congratulates his teammate Hasan Ali after Ali took five wickets at the end of the South Africa's innings during the third day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on February 6, 2021. - AFP

Veteran Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah has hinted that his illustrious cricket career may be nearing its end, revealing that he is contemplating retirement following discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

In a recent interview with a local news outlet, the 39-year-old confirmed that he has opted out of domestic cricket this season, suggesting that a formal announcement regarding his future could be imminent.

“I am not playing domestic cricket this year. God willing, I will finalise my decision after meeting with the PCB,” Yasir said.

One of Pakistan’s most successful Test bowlers of the modern era, Yasir represented the country in 48 Tests, claiming 244 wickets at an average of 31.38.

His dominance in UAE conditions, where Pakistan played their home Tests for nearly a decade, was particularly noteworthy as he claimed 116 wickets at an impressive average of 24.56.

The veteran last represented Pakistan in a Test match in 2022 against Sri Lanka in Galle and made his final ODI appearance in 2019 against England in Southampton.

Yasir also holds the prestigious record of being the fastest bowler to reach 200 Test wickets, achieving the feat in just 33 matches.

Reflecting on the current national team, the seasoned spinner expressed satisfaction with Pakistan’s recent performances.

“The Pakistan team is doing well. They have won their last two T20 matches. Our prayers are always with them,” he stated.

When asked about Mohammad Rizwan’s recent removal from the ODI captaincy and earlier exclusion from the T20 squad, Yasir responded with empathy, relating it to his own experiences of being sidelined despite strong performances.

“Our effort as players is always to perform for Pakistan. Rizwan is doing that as well. Whichever player the selectors choose as captain, the entire team supports him,” he remarked.

The veteran further addressed his absence from the national setup, suggesting that his exclusion was not due to poor performance.

“Sometimes these things happen. My performances were good. Earlier, I had a knee injury, and they assumed it had returned. I told them that if fitness was the issue, they should conduct a fitness test. But no such reason was officially given,” Yasir explained.

For the unversed, Yasir’s white-ball record was relatively modest. He featured in 25 ODIs, taking 24 wickets at an average of 47.91, including one five-wicket haul, and appeared in two T20Is without a wicket.