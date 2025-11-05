Babar, Shaheen drop as other Pakistan stars rise in ICC ODI rankings

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) and Babar Azam chase the ball during the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 14, 2023.

DUBAI: Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam and newly appointed ODI captain Shaheen Afridi have slipped in the latest ICC ODI rankings, while several other Pakistani players have made impressive gains.

In the batting charts, Babar Azam dropped one spot to fifth place with 728 rating points, while wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and opener Fakhar Zaman climbed one place each to 23rd and 26th respectively.

Middle-order batter Salman Ali Agha made a significant leap, jumping nine places to 30th after his crucial knock against South Africa in the series opener, amassing 569 points.

Left-handed opener Imam-ul-Haq slipped one spot to 42nd, whereas young opener Saim Ayub retained his position at 53rd with 509 points.

Among the top ODI batters, India’s Rohit Sharma continues to reign at No. 1, followed by Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran in second place.

New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell climbed two places to third, pushing India’s Shubman Gill down to fourth.

In the bowling rankings, Shaheen Afridi dropped one position to 15th with 587 points, while pacer Naseem Shah made an impressive surge, climbing 10 spots to 33rd with 524 points.

Spinner Abrar Ahmed also improved slightly, moving up to 37th, and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz advanced three places to 69th with 436 points.

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan continues to lead the ODI bowling rankings, followed by South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj in second place, while England’s Jofra Archer moved up to third, displacing Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana to fourth.