Van Dijk fires back at Rooney after Liverpool’s win over Real Madrid

The collage of photos shows Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk (left) and Wayne Rooney. - Reuters

LIVERPOOL: Virgil van Dijk has hit back at Wayne Rooney’s recent criticism following Liverpool’s 1-0 Champions League victory over Real Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday.

The Liverpool captain and the former England striker exchanged words after the match, in which Alexis Mac Allister netted the decisive second-half goal.

Addressing Rooney’s comments in a post-match interview, Van Dijk stressed the importance of maintaining composure amid intense public scrutiny.

“In a world of chaos, you have to stay calm and try to take the right perspective. At times, the noise was a lot, but I think it’s over the top as well,” said Van Dijk.

The 34-year-old acknowledged that some criticism was warranted but defended the team’s morale, noting that social media often amplifies negativity.

“If you lose four games in a row as a Liverpool player, then there’s fair criticism — that’s absolutely normal,” he admitted. “But we live in a world where so many people can say things, and it gets picked up and made bigger than it is.”

Van Dijk added that his focus as captain is to protect team spirit and guide younger players through challenging periods.

“As a captain, I’m dealing with players who might be affected by it,” he explained. “It’s important to stay united and focused on our goals.”

Meanwhile, Rooney stood by his earlier remarks but praised Liverpool’s response under Van Dijk’s leadership.

“When you win the Premier League, I think what I said was fair. You don’t expect Liverpool to lose four games in a row,” Rooney said, commending the Reds’ turnaround.

The victory marked Liverpool’s second consecutive win after a difficult run that saw them lose six of their previous seven matches, reigniting the debate over the fine line between fair criticism and excessive scrutiny in modern football.