Fiery former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has refused to back down in the impending legal battle with Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) legal advisor Tafazzul Rizvi as he has got himself a lawyer and again branded his adversary's performance as "incompetent and unsatisfactory".

Akhtar, who had been served a legal notice by Rizvi for defamation after being heavily criticised on TV programs and his own YouTube channel, said on Twitter today that he has also told his lawyer "to send befitting legal reply on my behalf to said notice".

The Rawalpindi Express also labelled the counter accusations made by Rizvi in the notice "lies and fabrications".

Akhtar and Rizvi's legal war of words had begun after the former launched an incredible tirade against the PCB and its legal team, especially Rizvi, accusing them of giving cover to corrupt cricketers of their choice but feeding other out-of-favours ones to the lions.

In response, Rizvi had filed a Rs10 million defamation lawsuit against Akhtar. PCB had also expressed its disappointment with Akhtar's choice of words.

Shoaib Akhtar lawyers up in legal battle against PCB counsel Tafazzul Rizvi