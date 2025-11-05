Coco Gauff bounces back with dominant win over Paolini at WTA Finals

By Web Desk
November 05, 2025
Coco Gauff of the United States plays against Jasmine Paolini of Italy during their second group-stage match on Day 4 of the 2025 WTA Finals, part of the Hologic WTA Tour, at King Saud University Indoor Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 4, 2025. - Reuters

Defending champion Coco Gauff kept her WTA Finals title hopes alive with a commanding 6-3, 6-2 victory over Italy’s Jasmine Paolini on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia.

After a disappointing opening loss to compatriot Jessica Pegula on Sunday, Gauff bounced back with a much more controlled and confident performance.

The 21-year-old American converted four of seven break points and saved four of five she faced, showcasing her resilience under pressure.

Statistically, Gauff was in full command — she struck 14 winners to Paolini’s seven, made 10 fewer unforced errors (30 to 40), and limited herself to just three double faults, a significant improvement from the 17 she committed in her first match.

Reflecting on her turnaround, Gauff credited her focus on simplifying her approach.

“I'm really happy with how I was able to turn it around — only three double faults, that’s a big difference,” Gauff said.

“It just shows I have the ability to serve like this. I went back to the basics, tried not to overcomplicate things. Maybe I was serving too hard against Jess, so I just slowed it down.”

Locked at 2-2 in the second set, Gauff surged ahead by winning the next four games to seal the match. The victory improved her record to 1-1 in the Stefanie Graf Group, keeping her campaign for back-to-back titles on track.

Paolini, meanwhile, fell to 0-2 and was eliminated from contention.

“Definitely a turnaround from my first match — that’s the beauty of this tournament, having another chance to prove yourself,” Gauff added.

Gauff will next face world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka on Thursday in a decisive clash to determine a spot in the semifinals of the season-ending event featuring the world’s top eight players.

