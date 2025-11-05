Australia announce squad for first Ashes Test against England

Usman Khawaja (L) celebrates with captain Steve Smith after scoring a century (100 runs) during the first day of the first Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on January 29, 2025. - AFP

Australia have announced their 15-member squad for the opening Ashes Test against England, with Tasmania opener Jake Weatherald earning his maiden international call-up, while Sam Konstas has been left out.

Selectors have recalled Marnus Labuschagne, who returns to the Test setup after being dropped for the West Indies series earlier this year.

Labuschagne has been in outstanding form for Queensland, though his batting position remains undecided and will depend on whether Cameron Green can operate fully as an all-rounder.

Chair of selectors George Bailey said the final XI and batting order were yet to be finalised, adding that Labuschagne’s versatility gives the team multiple options.

"He can bat three, he could open," Bailey said. "He's got the skill set for both, but he's been looking pretty good of late."

Bailey praised Weatherald’s consistent performances, highlighting his impressive run tally of 1,391 runs at 53.50, striking at 68.65 over the past 14 months for Tasmania and Australia A.

"I think it's a pretty solid record for sort of 18-24 months," Bailey said. "I don't think there's any one innings, but there's been a good consistency, I think, in the way that he approaches his batting. I think he's in a really clear place. We don't see any sort of shifting innings to innings from the way he goes about it.

"So that says to me that he's someone who has a clear understanding of the way they want to play and the way they feel like they'll get the best performances out of themselves. And by virtue of that, he just happens to score at four runs an over, and has some natural attacking strengths without sort of being cavalier with that."

Bailey added that Konstas had taken his omission positively, maintaining his upbeat outlook.

"Every conversation with Sam is a joy," he said.

"He's got a great outlook on life. He remains incredibly upbeat. The scrutiny on him is almost unprecedented on some levels, I think. So, just checking in, seeing how he's feeling about the start of the year, what his focus is at the moment. And then it was just more what we could do to support him going forward, and what we'd like to see. And as complicated as we try and make cricket, really it's about runs."

Both Green and Beau Webster have been named in the squad, though it remains to be seen whether both will feature in the same XI.

Green is expected to bowl 15–20 overs for Western Australia in the next Sheffield Shield fixture starting November 11 as he builds his workload ahead of the series.

Bailey reiterated that Green could bat anywhere in the order, having performed well at No. 3 in challenging Caribbean conditions earlier this year. He also noted that the selectors would monitor Green’s fitness closely.

"It's nice to have options," he said. "Cam Green bowling is certainly one [to watch]. And then I think just by virtue of the fact that there's 14 guys out of your 15-man squad that are playing Shield cricket, just get through the game and see how everyone's pulled up.

"I think it's probably as much just a physical check in. With that squad, yes, there's options in terms of how we can and may structure it up, but ... there's not a rush, and there's never a rush to name a team 16 days out before the first ball is going to be bowled."

Veteran opener Usman Khawaja will miss the upcoming Shield match due to a minor adductor strain, but Bailey confirmed he is not in doubt for the first Test.

Steven Smith will captain the side in Pat Cummins’ absence as Cummins continues to recover from a lumbar stress injury. The Australian skipper will travel with the team to Perth and hopes to be fit for the second Test in Brisbane.

The bowling attack is likely to feature Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon, supported by at least one all-rounder.

Lyon returns to the XI after missing the Jamaica Test earlier this year. Brendan Doggett and Sean Abbott have been named as reserve pacers, while Michael Neser narrowly missed selection despite a strong start to the domestic season.

"He still is in the frame absolutely," Bailey said. "The bowling conversation is just complementary skill sets for what we think we may need should there be any moving parts for Perth."

Josh Inglis has been included as the backup wicketkeeper and is also available as a specialist batter. He will feature for Western Australia in the upcoming Shield round beginning November 11, following the T20I series against India.

Australia squad for the first Ashes Test against England:

Steven Smith (capt), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald and Beau Webster.