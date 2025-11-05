Abu Dhabi T10 League: Quetta Qavalry announces Gudakesh Motie’s replacement

Gudakesh Motie walks on the field prior to the first Twenty20 (T20) international cricket match between West Indies and Pakistan at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida, on July 31, 2025. - AFP

Debutants Quetta Qavalry have announced a replacement for West Indies spinner Gudakesh Motie ahead of the upcoming ninth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League, scheduled to be held from November 18 to 30.

The franchise made the announcement through their official Instagram handle, confirming that Pakistan leg-break googly bowler Ali Majid will replace Motie in the squad.

“Ali Majid joins the Qavalry Storm Weavers, replacing Gudakesh Motie — our spin unit looks stronger than ever,” the team wrote on social media.

The 33-year-old Majid brings valuable experience in the T20 format, having played 23 matches and claimed 22 wickets.

Earlier in 2025, he featured in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for Quetta Gladiators, where he took two wickets in two matches.

This marks the second replacement announcement made by Quetta Qavalry ahead of the tournament.

Earlier, Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza was replaced by Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan due to national duties.

Meanwhile, Azam Khan is no stranger to Quetta-based franchises, having represented the Quetta Gladiators in the PSL for three consecutive seasons (2018–2021).

Across his PSL career, Azam has featured in 61 matches, scoring 1,206 runs at a strike rate of 143.40, including six half-centuries.

The 27-year-old has also participated in several global franchise leagues, including the ILT20, Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), and Lanka Premier League (LPL).

However, on the international stage, Azam has struggled to establish himself, scoring 88 runs in 14 T20Is for Pakistan at an average of 8.80 and a strike rate of 133.33.

Earlier, the Qavalry confirmed six direct signings for their debut season: Liam Livingstone (England), Jason Holder (West Indies), Mohammad Amir (Pakistan), Muhammad Waseem (UAE), Andries Gous (USA) and Imran Tahir (South Africa).

The team has also appointed former Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat as head coach and former Pakistan women’s cricketer Javeria Khan as team director.

Updated Quetta Qavalry squad for Abu Dhabi T10 League:

Liam Livingstone, Mohammad Amir (c), Jason Holder, Azam Khan, Andries Gous, Muhammad Waseem, Imran Tahir, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Ali Majid, Ali Naseer, Khuzaima Bin Tanvir, Abdul Ghaffar, Abbas Afridi, Irfan Khan Niazi, Khawaja Nafay, Arafat Minhas, Umer Zeeshan Lohya and George Scrimshaw.