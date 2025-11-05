Sri Lanka 'A' squad announced for ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars

Dunith Wellalage celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's captain Steve Smith during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on February 12, 2025. - AFP

Sri Lanka 'A' has confirmed its 15-member squad for the upcoming ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025, formerly known as the Emerging Teams Asia Cup, scheduled to take place in Qatar from November 14 to 23.

Left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage will captain the side, which includes a mix of promising talents such as Nisan Madushanka, Nuwanidu Fernando and Ramesh Mendis.

The tournament will feature eight teams: Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman and Hong Kong.

Group A will see Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong compete, while Group B comprises Pakistan, India, UAE, and Oman.

Unlike the senior men’s Asia Cup, which included a Super Four stage, this edition will follow a straight knockout format, with the top two teams from each group advancing directly to the semi-finals.

This opens the possibility of two Pakistan-India clashes, one in the group stage and potentially another in the final.

Afghanistan enters the tournament as the defending champions, having defeated Sri Lanka in the final of the 2024 edition held in Al Amerat, Oman.

Following the Rising Stars Championship, the ACC will also host the Under-19 Asia Cup in December 2025, with the detailed schedule and venues yet to be announced.

Sri Lanka 'A' will open their campaign against Afghanistan on November 15, face Hong Kong on November 17, and conclude the group stage against Bangladesh on November 19.

Sri Lanka 'A' Squad for ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025:

Dunith Wellalage (c), Kavindu De Livera, Milan Rathnayaka, Vishen Halambage, Sahan Arachchige, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Nisan Madushanka (wk), Ahan Wickramasinghe, Traveen Mathew, Lasith Croospulle, Pramod Madushan, Nuwanidu Fernando, Garuka Sanketh, Ramesh Mendis and Isitha Wijesundara.