Delhi Bulls sign two Pakistan stars ahead of Abu Dhabi T10 league

Delhi Bulls have announced the signing of two Pakistani cricketers ahead of the ninth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League, scheduled from November 18-30.

The franchise revealed the news on their official social media channels, confirming the inclusion of young pacer Ubaid Shah and all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed in their squad.





Ubaid Shah is set to make his international franchise debut. He recently featured in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for Multan Sultans, where he claimed 12 wickets in 11 matches.

Iftikhar Ahmed, meanwhile, is an experienced T20 campaigner, having represented Pakistan in 66 matches, scoring 998 runs at a strike rate of 129.10, including four fifties.

He also brings a wealth of international franchise experience, having played in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Earlier, Delhi Bulls had secured pacers Salman Irshad and Mir Hamza during the player draft held on October 19.

In the same draft, Ali Raza and mystery spinner Usman Tariq were picked by Deccan Gladiators.

Ali Raza represented Peshawar Zalmi in the 10th edition, taking 12 wickets in nine matches, while left-arm pacer Mir Hamza has claimed 33 wickets in 29 PSL matches across six seasons for Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi.

Another left-arm pacer, Akif Javed, is preparing for his second international franchise league appearance.

He has previously played in the BPL for Fortune Barishal and Rangpur Riders, and in four PSL seasons for Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, and Multan Sultans.

Spinner Usman Tariq will also make his second international franchise appearance after an impressive CPL 2025 campaign with Trinbago Knight Riders, where he took 20 wickets in 10 matches, finishing as the tournament’s second-highest wicket-taker.

Additionally, Zaman Khan, who will represent Ajman Titans alongside Asif Ali and Akif Javed, brings extensive franchise experience, having competed in Major League Cricket (MLC), Big Bash League (BBL), LPL, and The Hundred.