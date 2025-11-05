Abbas Afridi-led Pakistan team departs for Hong Kong Sixes 2025

Pakistan team led by pacer Abbas Afridi departs for Hong Kong for the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 on November 5, 2025 – PCB

Pakistan team led by pacer Abbas Afridi has departed for Hong Kong to participate in the Hong Kong Sixes 2025, scheduled from November 7 to 9.

ہانگ کانگ سکسز ٹورنامنٹ ۔



پاکستان کرکٹ ٹیم ہانگ کانگ سکسز ٹورنامنٹ میں حصہ لینے کے لیے ہانگ کانگ روانہ ہوگئی۔

ٹیم کی قیادت عباس آفریدی کررہے ہیں۔



ٹورنامنٹ7 سے 9 نومبر تک ہانگ کانگ کے ِٹن وانگ روڈ ریکری ایشن گراؤنڈ میں کھیلا جائے گا۔



ٹورنامنٹ میں بارہ ٹیمیں حصہ لے رہی ہیں… pic.twitter.com/Pvpufh9BHE — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) November 4, 2025





The tournament features 12 teams divided into four groups of three. Pakistan has been placed in Pool C alongside India and Kuwait.

The men in green will kick off their campaign on the opening day against Kuwait, followed by a clash with arch-rivals India at the Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok.

Pakistan will then face South Africa in the second quarter-final on November 8 at the same venue.

The Hong Kong Sixes, first held in 2017, returned in 2024 after a seven-year hiatus.

The green shirts reached the finals in both editions but were runners-up, losing to South Africa in the inaugural season and Sri Lanka in the second.

Former captains Sohail Tanvir and Faheem Ashraf led the team in previous editions.

Pakistan Squad:

Abbas Afridi (c), Abdul Samad, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Shahzad, Saad Masood and Shahid Aziz.

Non-traveling Reserves:

Danish Aziz, Mohammad Faiq

Hong Kong Sixes 2025 – Groups: