Abbas Afridi-led Pakistan team departs for Hong Kong Sixes 2025

Pakistan was placed in Pool C alongside India and Kuwait

By Web Desk
November 05, 2025
Pakistan team led by pacer Abbas Afridi departs for Hong Kong for the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 on November 5, 2025 – PCB

Pakistan team led by pacer Abbas Afridi has departed for Hong Kong to participate in the Hong Kong Sixes 2025, scheduled from November 7 to 9.


The tournament features 12 teams divided into four groups of three. Pakistan has been placed in Pool C alongside India and Kuwait.

The men in green will kick off their campaign on the opening day against Kuwait, followed by a clash with arch-rivals India at the Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok.

Pakistan will then face South Africa in the second quarter-final on November 8 at the same venue.

The Hong Kong Sixes, first held in 2017, returned in 2024 after a seven-year hiatus.

The green shirts reached the finals in both editions but were runners-up, losing to South Africa in the inaugural season and Sri Lanka in the second.

Former captains Sohail Tanvir and Faheem Ashraf led the team in previous editions.

Pakistan Squad:

Abbas Afridi (c), Abdul Samad, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Shahzad, Saad Masood and Shahid Aziz.

Non-traveling Reserves:

Danish Aziz, Mohammad Faiq

Hong Kong Sixes 2025 – Groups:

  • Pool A: South Africa, Afghanistan, Nepal
  • Pool B: Australia, England, UAE
  • Pool C: India, Pakistan, Kuwait
  • Pool D: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, China

Comments

LATEST NEWS
More From Cricket