'Nothing special,' says Shaheen on triumphant start to ODI captaincy tenure

FAISALABAD: Pakistan’s ODI skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi was unfazed by the winning start to his captaincy tenure, stating it was just a "normal game" for him.

Shaheen, who replaced wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan in the role, led Pakistan to a tense two-wicket victory over South Africa on his ODI captaincy debut here at the Iqbal Stadium on Tuesday.

"I think it's a normal game for me and nothing special. Whatever situation, just do your best and nothing more," Shaheen said at the post-match presentation.

Put into bat first, the touring side got off to a flying start to their innings, with openers Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Quinton de Kock putting together a 98-run partnership, but Pakistan bowlers made a late comeback to eventually bowl out South Africa for a below-par 263 in 49.1 overs.

Chasing a modest 264-run target, the home side were made to do hard yards by South Africa’s bowling attack as they achieved the total with only two balls to spare, while losing eight wickets in the process.

Leading the way for the Green Shirts were middle-order batters Salman Ali Agha and Mohammad Rizwan, who scored anchoring half-centuries in the run chase. The duo also shared a 91-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Reflecting on his team’s performance, Shaheen revealed that they were expecting assistance from the surface while bowling in the early phase of the first innings, besides anticipating dew in the second, but the conditions turned out to be completely opposite.

He then credited his team’s batting unit for the hard-earned victory and stressed the need for having experienced players in the department.

"I think we thought maybe we'll get some help early on with the ball, and there will be dew in the second innings, but it totally changed," Shaheen stated.

"I would give credit to our batsmen; they handled it well. We need experienced batting like this. Credit goes to them; they batted really well on a tough surface," he added.

The 25-year-old then vowed not to complicate the situation in their upcoming matches when asked about the team’s involvement in nail-biters before concluding by thanking the Faisalabad fans for turning up in large numbers on international cricket’s return to the city after a 17-year hiatus.

"That [nail-biters] always happens, but we'll try to make it not happen again. Thanks to the Faisalabad crowd. Cricket here after a long time, and thank you for coming out in big numbers."