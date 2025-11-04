Bangladesh’s squad for home Test series against Ireland announced

Bangladesh's Taijul Islam (right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during the fifth day of their first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on June 21, 2025. — AFP

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday named a 14-member squad for the two-match home Test series against Ireland, scheduled to run from November 11 to 23.

The squad marked the return of right-handed opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy, who was left out of the squad for Bangladesh's previous Test assignment against Sri Lanka.

The 24-year-old, who averages a mere 22.79 in the longest format, however, scored a century in the National Cricket League, which paved his return to the national team.

Bangladesh made several changes to their contingent, which toured Sri Lanka for the two-match series in June, with Nayeem Hasan, Mahidul Islam and Anamul Haque missing out on selection.

Meanwhile, uncapped left-arm spinner Hasan Murad has been retained in Bangladesh’s squad for the upcoming assignment.

The upcoming two-match series against Ireland will mark Bangladesh’s first assignment after the captaincy saga, which concluded last week after top-order batter Najmul Hossain Shanto agreed to continue the leadership role.

Shanto, who assumed the role in 2023, stepped down following Bangladesh's 1-0 series defeat to Sri Lanka, suggesting that having “three separate captains will be difficult for the team to deal with."

Notably, Shanto was Bangladesh’s all-format captain, but relinquished the T20I captaincy earlier this year, with experienced wicketkeeper batter Litton Das now serving in the role.

The 27-year-old was later replaced as Bangladesh’s ODI captain by Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

However, ahead of their two-match home series against Ireland, the BCB reinstated Shanto as their longest format captain, with his tenure spanning until the current WTC cycle concludes in 2027.

“Najmul Hossain Shanto to continue as Bangladesh Test captain until end of 2025–2027 ICC World Test Championship Cycle,” the BCB had said in a statement.

“The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced that Najmul Hossain Shanto will continue as the captain of the Bangladesh Test team until the conclusion of the ongoing 2025–2027 ICC World Test Championship cycle.”

It is pertinent to mention that the first Test between Bangladesh and Ireland will be played in Sylhet from November 11 to 15, while the second fixture is scheduled in Dhaka, running from November 19 to 23.

Bangladesh squad for Ireland Tests



Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Kumer Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury and Hasan Murad.