Demerit points ‘not discussed’ during hearing in Haris Rauf case: sources

Pakistan's Haris Rauf reacts during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup match against Sri Lanka at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 23, 2025. — AAFP

LAHORE: Pakistan’s right-arm speedster Haris Rauf was not informed regarding demerit points penalty during the hearing over alleged International Cricket Council (ICC) Code of Conduct breach, sources told Geo Super on Tuesday.

According to the insiders, the pacer was told that his penalty would be reduced if he accepted the offence. However, his refusal resulted in him being reprimanded for 30 per cent of his match fee.

Sources further suggested that the demerit points penalty did not come under discussion during the hearing and was added later without prior notice.

Since the 31-year-old was summoned for alleged breaches on two different occasions, a total of four demerit points were added to his disciplinary record, which resulted in him being suspended from the first two ODIs of the ongoing home series against South Africa.

It is pertinent to mention that the apex cricketing body, earlier today, slapped two players each from Pakistan and India for breaching its code of conduct during the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025, played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in September.

According to the ICC, Pakistan’s Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan, alongside India’s Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah, were found guilty of similar offences in three Pakistan-India matches at the continental tournament following hearings conducted by members of its Elite Panel of Match Referees.

Notably, Rauf was fined 30 per cent of his match fee, besides being handed over two demerit points for a breach of Article 2.21 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which relates to conduct that brings the game into disrepute, in the group-stage clash against arch-rivals India.

The right-arm speedster was again found guilty of the same offence in the historic final against India and was thus fined 30 per cent of his match fee, while receiving two more demerit points.

The ICC also reprimanded Pakistan’s top-order batter Sahibzada Farhan for the same breach. He was issued an official warning, in addition to receiving one demerit point.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav, who made political remarks following India’s victory over Pakistan in the group-stage fixture, has also been penalised by the ICC for the same offence. He was fined 30 per cent of his match fee, while one demerit point has been added to his disciplinary record.

Bumrah, who made a controversial gesture after taking a wicket in the blockbuster final on September 28, accepted the offence, which resulted in one demerit point.

Meanwhile, India’s Arshdeep Singh was found “not guilty” of an alleged breach of Article 2.6, which pertains to using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting, and therefore no sanction was imposed.