Commentary panel announced for Hong Kong Sixes 2025

KARACHI: The star-studded commentary panel, comprising renowned voices of the sport, has been unveiled for the Hong Kong Sixes 2025, scheduled to be played at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground from November 7 to 9.

The panel features cricket greats like Pakistan’s Waqar Younis, Australia’s Michael Clarke and Sri Lanka’s Farveez Maharoof, who will be accompanied by former India cricketers Joydeep Mukherjee and Nikhil Chopra, England’s Dominic Cork and Nikki Chaudhuri.

For the unversed, the 12-team tournament will feature four groups of three teams each, with Pakistan placed in Pool C alongside India and Kuwait.

The Green Shirts will depart for Hong Kong on November 5 and will play their group-stage matches against both teams on November 7.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revealed the squad for the three-day event, featuring emerging cricketers, led by pacer Abbas Afridi, who has represented the national men’s team in 24 T20Is.

The Hong Kong Sixes, which first took place in 2017, returned after a seven-year gap in 2024.

Pakistan reached the finals in both editions but fell short, losing to South Africa in the inaugural season and Sri Lanka in the second. Sohail Tanvir and Faheem Ashraf led the team in previous editions.

Pakistan squad:

Abbas Afridi (c), Abdul Samad, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Shahzad, Saad Masood and Shahid Aziz.

Non-travelling reserves:

Danish Aziz, Mohammad Faiq

Hong Kong Sixes 2025: Teams & Groups

Pool A: South Africa, Afghanistan, and Nepal.

Pool B: Australia, England, and UAE.

Pool C: India, Pakistan, and Kuwait.

Pool D: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong, China.