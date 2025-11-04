Zimbabwe to ‘no longer’ consider Sean Williams for selection

Zimbabwe's Sean Williams in action during their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers match against Scotland at the Queen's Sports Club in Bulawayo on July 4, 2023. — ICC

HARARE: Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) on Tuesday announced that experienced all-rounder Sean Williams will no longer be considered for selection in its national men’s cricket team following his withdrawal from the recently-concluded ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025 here.

According to ZC, the 39-year-old pulled back from the high-stakes tournament due to his struggle with drug addiction and voluntarily entered rehabilitation.

Although the cricketing body ‘commended’ Williams’s decision to seek rehabilitation and withdrawal from team commitments, it highlighted that the all-rounder’s history of disciplinary issues and repeated unavailability had affected the team’s preparations and performances over the years.

“Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) notes with regret that Sean Williams has made himself unavailable for national selection, most recently withdrawing on the eve of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025 in Harare amid potential anti-doping testing,” the cricket board said in a statement.

“During an internal investigation to understand the reasons for his unavailability, Williams disclosed that he has been struggling with drug addiction and has voluntarily entered rehabilitation.

“While ZC commends him for seeking rehabilitation, withdrawal from team commitments under circumstances involving potential testing raises serious concerns regarding professional and ethical standards.

“After careful consideration, ZC has concluded that Williams will no longer be considered for national selection.”

The ZC concluded by acknowledging Sean Williams’s services for its national men’s team amid his glittering career, which kick-started in 2005, before reiterating that it will not extend his central contract beyond December 31, 2025.

“Notwithstanding this, ZC sincerely acknowledges and appreciates his immense contribution to Zimbabwean cricket over the past two decades,” the statement continued.

“Williams has played a pivotal role in some of the most significant moments in our recent history, leaving a lasting legacy both on and off the field.

“ZC wishes him strength in his recovery and every success in his future endeavours.”

For the unversed, Williams represented Zimbabwe in 24 Tests, 164 ODIs and 85 T20Is, scoring 7218 runs across formats with the help of 14 centuries and 56 fifties, while making 161 scalps with the ball.