Pakistan edge past South Africa in ODI series opener

Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha (right) and Mohammad Rizwan bump fists during their first ODI against South Africa at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on November 4, 2025. — PCB

FAISALABAD: A collective bowling effort, followed by half-centuries from Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha, led Pakistan to a tense two-wicket victory over South Africa in the first ODI of the three-match series here at the Iqbal Stadium on Tuesday.

Chasing a modest 264-run target, the home side were made to do hard yards by South Africa’s bowling attack as they knocked the winning runs with just two balls to spare, while losing eight wickets in the process.

Pakistan got off to a solid start to the pursuit, courtesy of an 87-run opening partnership between Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman.

Right-arm spinner Donovan Ferreira inspired South Africa’s comeback by dismissing both the openers in his successive overs as Pakistan slipped to 102/2 in 17.3 overs.

Saim scored 39 off 42 deliveries with the help of four sixes and a six, while Fakhar smashed six boundaries, including two sixes, on his way to a 57-ball 45.

Pakistan then suffered another setback to their pursuit as star batter Babar Azam fell victim to Bjorn Fortuin in the 20th over after scoring a mere seven off 12 deliveries.

With the scoreboard reading 105/3 in 19.5 overs, middle-order batters Rizwan and Agha launched an astounding recovery by knitting an important 91-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

During their partnership, Pakistan were looking set to clinch the victory comfortably, but Rizwan’s dismissal off Corbin Bosch in the 39th over caused a stir in their run chase.

Following his dismissal, the Green Shirts lost three more wickets at an alarming rate, including that of another set batter, Agha, and consequently slipped to 252/7 in 48 overs, needing a further 12 runs from as many deliveries.

Agha remained the top-scorer for Pakistan with 62 off 71 deliveries, studded with seven fours and a six, while Rizwan made a 74-ball 55, featuring six fours.

Following the middle-order collapse, all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz took the reins of Pakistan’s pursuit and scored a run-a-ball nine.

The left-handed batter, however, perished on the third delivery of the final over, with one run still required.

Incoming batter Naseem Shah survived an lbw scare off Bosch and ran the decisive run to steer Pakistan over the line.

For South Africa, Bosch, Ferreira and Lungi Ngidi took two wickets each, while George Linde and Fortuin chipped in with one apiece.

Pakistan’s newly-appointed captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, won the toss and put the visitors into bat. His decision proved beneficial as the Proteas could only manage 263 before being bowled out in 49.1 overs.

South Africa, however, had a contrasting start to their innings as their openers Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Quinton de Kock registered a 98-run stand.

Saim Ayub provided the home side with a much-needed breakthrough in the 16th over, dismissing Pretorius, who made a 60-ball 57, laced with seven fours and a six.

De Kock was then involved in a brief 43-run partnership for the second with Tony de Zorzi before both perished in the span of six deliveries, bringing the total down to 147/3 in 27.4 overs.

The 32-year-old opener remained the top-scorer for South Africa with 63 off 71 deliveries with the help of six fours and two sixes.

Following the back-to-back setbacks, skipper Matthew Breetzke and debutant Sinethemba Qeshile (22) briefly stabilised South Africa’s batting charge with a 44-run partnership for the fourth wicket, but Mohammad Nawaz denied the visitors a comeback by dismissing the latter in the 34th over.

Qeshile’s dismissal sparked a match-defining collapse, which saw South Africa lose four more wickets – including that of their captain Breetzke – and consequently slipped to 228/8 in 43.2 overs.

Breetzke made a notable contribution to South Africa’s total with a 54-ball 42, featuring two sixes and as many fours.

All-rounder Corbin Bosch then added valuable runs at the backend for the touring side with a gutsy 41 off 40 deliveries before falling victim to skipper Shaheen in the penultimate over.

Abrar Ahmed and Naseem jointly led Pakistan’s bowling charge with three wickets each, followed by Saim with two, while Nawaz and Shaheen chipped in with one apiece.