Asian Champions League Elite: Al-Hilal thump Al-Gharafa to stay perfect

An undated picture of Al-Hilal captain Salem Al-Dawsari. — Instagram/29salem

DOHA: Al-Hilal continued their flawless run in the western league phase of the Asian Champions League Elite with a 2-1 win over Qatar’s Al-Gharafa here at Thani bin Jassim Stadium on Monday.

The Saudi Pro League side, managed by Simone Inzaghi, took an early lead when captain Salem Al-Dawsari headed in Joao Cancelo’s precise cross in the ninth minute.

Kaio Cesar doubled Al-Hilal’s advantage in the 66th minute with a long-range strike, while Ayoub Al-Ouwi’s stoppage-time effort for Al-Gharafa proved insufficient to deny the visitors their fourth consecutive win.

The victory propels Al-Hilal to 12 points, two ahead of UAE’s Al-Wahda in the 12-team standings. The top eight teams from the league phase will advance to the knockout rounds in March.

Elsewhere, Qatar’s Al-Duhail recorded their first triumph of the tournament, defeating previously unbeaten Shabab Al-Ahli 4-1.

Edmilson Junior opened the scoring with a stunning early strike, followed by Benjamin Bourigeaud’s 25-yard effort. Although Breno Cascardo briefly reduced the deficit, Adil Boulbina and Luis Alberto sealed a dominant victory for Al-Duhail.

Al-Wahda claimed a dramatic 2-1 comeback win against Uzbekistan’s Nasaf in Qarshi. Sardorbek Bakhromov’s curling effort had initially put Nasaf ahead, but Favour Ogbu equalised early in the second half.

Substitute Caio Canedo headed in the late winner in the 89th minute to secure Al-Wahda’s third victory of the campaign.

Iran’s Tractor FC climbed to third place following a narrow 1-0 win over Iraq’s Al-Shorta. Mehdi Torabi scored the decisive goal in the 26th minute, securing the three points for Dragan Skocic’s side.