Royston Drenthe accuses Lionel Messi of using racist slur during matches

An undated picture of Former Real Madrid midfielder Royston Drenthe(right) and Lionel Messi. — Reuters

Former Real Madrid midfielder Royston Drenthe has accused Lionel Messi of repeatedly using a racial slur against him during their on-field encounters, sparking debate about respect and cultural sensitivity in football.

In a recent interview, Drenthe, 38, claimed that Messi called him “Negro” in Spanish both before and after games, a term that, while common in South America, made him deeply uncomfortable.

“You know what really bothers me? The tone with which he always called me ‘negro, negro,’” Drenthe said. “I understand that it is very common in South America, but we cannot just accept it.”

Drenthe also recalled a specific incident while representing Hércules CF against Barcelona, where Messi greeted him with “Hola negro” before the match but refused to shake his hand after the final whistle.

“I had the same problem with Messi again. Before the match, he greeted me, ‘Hola negro,’ but after the match, he didn’t shake my hand,” Drenthe added.

Drenthe, who made 65 senior appearances for Real Madrid between 2007 and 2012, said the remarks were especially hurtful because they came from a peer and one of football’s biggest stars.

He faced Messi three times—once with Real Madrid, once with Hércules, and once with the Netherlands national team—winning only with Hércules.

Messi and Barcelona have not responded to Drenthe’s allegations, which have ignited discussion about language, cultural differences, and respect in professional football.