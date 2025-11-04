Ben Stokes signs two-year deal as ECB reveals central contracts

Ben Stokes of England reacts during Day Five of the 4th Rothesay Test Match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford on July 27, 2025 in Manchester, England. - AFP

Test captain and all-rounder Ben Stokes has signed a fresh two-year central contract with England, providing a strong indication that he plans to feature in the 2027 Ashes series on home soil.

The 34-year-old all-rounder has significantly reduced his playing schedule due to injury, representing only England’s Test team over the past 12 months.

Stokes has struggled with hamstring and shoulder issues this year and has not appeared in a limited-overs international since November 2023.

However, his new deal suggests he has no immediate plans to step away from international cricket.

England head coach Brendon McCullum, whose contract runs until the end of 2027, could continue alongside Stokes under the successful coach-captain partnership.

Since taking charge in June 2022, England have won 25 and lost 14 Tests, though they are yet to secure a series victory against a "Big Three" nation ahead of the upcoming Ashes tour to Australia.

Stokes is among 14 players to have signed two-year central contracts, while a further 12 players remain contracted until October 2026, and four more have signed development deals.

The ECB announced the updated contract list on Tuesday, with Director of Men’s Cricket Rob Key praising it as a reflection of "the depth and strength of talent" in English cricket.

Five players have earned their first central contracts: Sonny Baker, Liam Dawson, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, and Luke Wood.

Meanwhile, six players were not offered new deals after their contracts expired: Jonny Bairstow, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, and Chris Woakes, who has retired from international cricket.

Key highlighted that multi-year contracts, introduced two years ago, are designed to help manage the workloads of all-format players and ensure that England remains a priority for players in demand on the franchise circuit.

Notable contract extensions include Adil Rashid, who is expected to continue through at least the 2027 50-over World Cup, and Sam Curran, who returns to favour with a two-year deal after spending part of 2025 outside England’s white-ball squads.

Jos Buttler has also committed to a two-year contract despite stepping down as white-ball captain earlier this year.

Several England Test players have only signed one-year deals, leaving open the possibility of a post-series overhaul if the Ashes results are unfavorable.

This group includes Shoaib Bashir, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope and Mark Wood, who is in the final year of the three-year deal he signed in 2023.

Development contracts for the 2025/26 season have been awarded to four seamers in the England Lions squad touring Australia: Josh Hull, Eddie Jack, Tom Lawes, and Mitchell Stanley. Hampshire’s John Turner, sidelined for most of 2025 with a back stress fracture, has lost his development deal.

Key said, "This structure allows us to support our players properly while maintaining strong squads across all formats as much as possible."

Notable omissions from the contracts list include T20 specialist Tom Banton and Jordan Cox, a regular squad member across formats over the past year.

England Men’s Central Contracts (2025/26)

Two-year contracts (until Sep 30, 2027): Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Ben Stokes and Josh Tongue.

One-year contracts (until Sep 30, 2026): Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Shoaib Bashir, Zak Crawley, Liam Dawson, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Phil Salt, Luke Wood and Mark Wood.

Development contracts: Josh Hull, Eddie Jack, Tom Lawes and Mitchell Stanley.

Lapsed contracts: Jonny Bairstow, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, Chris Woakes and John Turner.