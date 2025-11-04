Sydney Thunder’s Ravichandran Ashwin ruled out of BBL 15

Ravichandran Ashwin prepares to bowl during a warm-up session on day one of the second cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on December 6, 2024. - AFP

SYDNEY: Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been ruled out of his maiden Big Bash League (BBL) season with Sydney Thunder after undergoing knee surgery.

The veteran off-spinner expressed his disappointment over missing the tournament, saying he was “gutted” to lose the opportunity to become the first capped Indian player to feature in the BBL.

Ashwin revealed on Instagram that he sustained a knee injury while training in Chennai and subsequently underwent surgery, which ruled him out of the upcoming season scheduled from December 14 to January 25.

“I’m gutted to miss BBL|15,” Ashwin said in a Thunder statement.

“My focus now is recovery and coming back stronger. I’m grateful to the Thunder family and the fans for the warmth they’ve already shown me. Trent [Copeland, Thunder general manager] and the entire management made me feel part of the club from our very first conversation.

“If rehab and travel plans allow, I’d love to be around the group later in the season and meet the fans. Wishing both Thunder teams a big year.”

Thunder general manager Trent Copeland said the franchise was devastated by the news but remains hopeful of involving Ashwin in a non-playing capacity during the season.

“Everyone at Sydney Thunder was devastated to learn of Ash’s knee injury that has ruled him out of BBL|15, and we wish him well in his recovery,” Copeland said.

“From the moment we first spoke with Ash, his commitment to Thunder was clear. We’re hopeful of welcoming him into our dugout later in the season, introducing him to fans at events, and building a long-term relationship.”

Ashwin’s decision to retire from the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year had opened the door for him to participate in overseas leagues. His contract with Sydney Thunder was the only confirmed deal following his unsold stint in the ILT20 auction.

Cricket Australia officials, including CEO Todd Greenberg and BBL chief Alistair Dobson, were instrumental in facilitating his signing, with excitement building around his potential face-offs against Australian stars like David Warner, Steven Smith, and Glenn Maxwell, as well as Pakistan’s Babar Azam, who is set to represent Sydney Sixers.

Ashwin’s absence marks a significant blow for both Sydney Thunder and the BBL.

The franchise may now seek an injury replacement, although their spin department already features Chris Green, Tanveer Sangha, Pakistan’s Shadab Khan and Tom Andrews.