Naqvi celebrates return of international cricket to Faisalabad after 17 years

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi visits Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on January 31, 2025. - AFP

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has lauded the return of international cricket to Faisalabad as Pakistan face South Africa in the opening match of the three-match ODI series at the Iqbal Cricket Stadium.

Taking to social media platform 'X', Naqvi expressed his joy over the city’s long-awaited return to the international cricket circuit.

“After 17 long years, international cricket finally returns to Faisalabad,” Naqvi stated.

“Delighted to see the excitement as Pakistan and South Africa begin the ODI series here in Pakistan’s own ‘Manchester’,” he added.

“The passion of Faisalabad’s people for cricket is truly unmatched. Insha’Allah, Faisalabad will continue to host international matches in the future,” he concluded.

The ongoing series marks a historic milestone, as Faisalabad last hosted an ODI on April 11, 2008, when Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets at the same venue.

All three matches of the series are being played at the Iqbal Cricket Stadium, with the remaining ODIs scheduled for November 6 and 8.

The contest follows Pakistan’s 1-1 draw in the two-match Test series and a 2-1 victory in the T20I series against the Proteas, highlighted by a match-winning innings from skipper Babar Azam in Lahore on Saturday.

Historically, Pakistan and South Africa have met 87 times in ODIs — Pakistan have won 34 matches, South Africa 52, while one ended without a result.

In Faisalabad, the two teams have clashed three times before — Pakistan emerged victorious in 1994 and 2007, while South Africa won in 2003.

When this news was filed, South Africa, batting first, were 23-0 after five overs, with Lhuan-dre Pretorius on 16 and Quinton de Kock on 7 at the crease.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi (c), Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke (c), Sinethemba Qeshile, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi and Lizaad Williams.