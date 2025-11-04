Arne Slot vows warm Anfield welcome for Alexander-Arnold

An undated picture of Liverpool manager Arne Slot(left) and former vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold. — Reuters

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool manager Arne Slot has promised a warm reception for former vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold when he returns to Anfield with Real Madrid for Tuesday’s Champions League clash.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Slot described the England international as both “an exceptional player and a remarkable human being.”

“I have great memories of the player and of the human being, so he will get a warm welcome from me,” Slot said.

Alexander-Arnold’s controversial summer move to Real Madrid, after more than a decade at his boyhood club, left many Liverpool fans divided.

Slot acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the supporters’ response but stressed that the club would treat their former star with respect.

“He will get a warm welcome from me. Let’s first wait and see if he is on the pitch tomorrow; how the fans react, I have no clue,” he added.

The match marks an emotional homecoming for the 27-year-old defender, whose transfer symbolised the end of an era at Anfield and the beginning of a new chapter in Spain.

Despite the emotional undertones, Slot made it clear that his focus remains on Liverpool’s performance.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso also spoke fondly of Alexander-Arnold, encouraging him to enjoy his return.

“His story is different from mine, so he needs to enjoy that moment because it is nice to be back,” Alonso said.