Xhaka’s deflected strike rescues Sunderland in 1-1 draw with Everton

Everton's Iliman Ndiaye in action with Sunderland's Reinildo Mandava in Premier League on November 3, 2025. — Reuters

SUNDERLAND: Everton midfielder Iliman Ndiaye lit up the Stadium of Light with a stunning solo goal, but Granit Xhaka’s deflected strike earned Sunderland a hard-fought 1-1 draw in an entertaining Premier League clash on Monday.

Ndiaye opened the scoring in the 15th minute when he picked up the ball on the right flank, surged past four defenders, and curled a precise shot into the far corner from the edge of the box to give Everton the lead.

Sunderland responded early in the second half when Xhaka’s powerful effort 40 seconds after the restart deflected off James Tarkowski and into the net, levelling the contest.

The home side then grew in confidence, creating several chances as they pressed for a winner.

The promoted side continue their impressive start to the season, moving into fourth place with 18 points from 10 matches, while Everton sit 14th with 12 points.

Despite Sunderland’s strong second-half performance, Xhaka admitted his team were below par early in the game.

“To be honest, we lost the three points today in the first 20–25 minutes, in my opinion — sloppy on the ball, too many easy mistakes,” Xhaka said.

“At this level, you get punished. But the second half was very, very good — a lot of emotions, we created a lot of chances. With a bit more luck, we could have won this game, but in the end we take one point.”