Braves promote Walt Weiss as new manager after Snitker’s retirement

ATLANTA: Atlanta Braves have promoted Walt Weiss to the position of manager, elevating the longtime bench coach to replace Brian Snitker, the club announced on Monday.

Weiss becomes just the fourth individual to manage the Braves since Hall of Famer Bobby Cox.

The 61-year-old has served as Atlanta’s bench coach since 2018 and brings deep ties to the organisation, having played shortstop for Cox from 1998 to 2000 — a period that connects him directly to the franchise’s modern era of success.

Before joining the Braves’ coaching staff, Weiss managed the Colorado Rockies from 2013 to 2016. During his tenure in Colorado, he recorded a 75-win season in his final year and gained valuable experience handling a young roster.

A 14-year MLB veteran, Weiss earned a reputation for his defensive skill and was part of the Oakland Athletics’ 1989 World Series–winning team.

Snitker, who guided the Braves for nine seasons, announced his retirement following the 2025 campaign.

Under his leadership, Atlanta reached the postseason in all but his first and last years, highlighted by the team’s six-game triumph over the Houston Astros in the 2021 World Series — the franchise’s first title since 1995.

Despite Snitker’s departure, the Braves retain a talented core, including catcher Drake Baldwin, first baseman Matt Olson, third baseman Austin Riley, and 2023 MVP Ronald Acuna Jr.

Their starting rotation also looks formidable, anchored by Chris Sale, Spencer Strider, and Spencer Schwellenbach, with depth options such as Hurston Waldrep, AJ Smith-Shawver, Grant Holmes, Bryce Elder, and Joey Wentz.

However, bullpen stability remains a question mark, as closer Raisel Iglesias enters free agency this winter. The team also faces a crucial decision at shortstop for the 2026 season following Ha-Seong Kim’s decision to opt out of his contract on Monday.

Most of Atlanta’s 2026 lineup appears set, with center fielder Michael Harris II, left fielder Jurickson Profar, and second baseman Ozzie Albies expected to return.

Catcher Sean Murphy could continue sharing duties behind the plate with Baldwin or shift into a designated hitter role, depending on offseason moves.

Weiss’s promotion marks the beginning of a new era for the Braves as they aim to build on their recent success and remain a powerhouse in the National League.