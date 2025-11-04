Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl against South Africa in first ODI

Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi (left) and South Africa's Matthew Breetzke during the toss ahead of the first ODI at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on November 4, 2025. – Screengrab/Livestream

FAISALABAD: Pakistan have won the toss and opted to field first against South Africa in the first ODI of the three-match series here at the Iqbal Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi (c), Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke (c), Sinethemba Qeshile, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi and Lizaad Williams.

Head to Head:

Pakistan and South Africa have met 87 times in ODIs, with Pakistan winning 34, South Africa 52, and one match ending without a result.

Matches Played: 87

Pakistan won: 34

South Africa won: 52

No result: 01

Form Guide:

Pakistan will aim to maintain their winning momentum after clinching the T20I series 2-1. Despite losing their previous ODI series against New Zealand and the West Indies, the hosts will be eager to avenge their recent defeats when they face the Proteas.

Meanwhile, South Africa will look to build on their confidence after winning their recent ODI series against England and will be determined to settle the score following their loss in the T20I series.

Pakistan: L, L, W, L, L (most recent first)

South Africa: L, W, W, L, W