Major blow to South Africa ahead of ODI series against Pakistan

George Linde of South Africa celebrates wicket of Usman Khan of Pakistan during game one of the T20 International series between Pakistan and South Africa at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 28, 2025 in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. - AFP

FAISALABAD: South Africa have suffered a significant setback ahead of their three-match ODI series against Pakistan, as middle-order batter Dewald Brevis has been ruled out due to a shoulder injury.

The 22-year-old sustained the injury during the third T20 International at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday. Subsequent scans confirmed a low-grade shoulder muscle strain, ruling him out of the 50-over leg of the tour.

In an official statement released by Cricket South Africa (CSA), Brevis will remain with the squad in Pakistan to undergo rehabilitation under the supervision of the Proteas medical team.

"Momentum Multiply Titans batter Dewald Brevis has been ruled out of the three-match One-Day International series against Pakistan due to a low-grade shoulder muscle strain," the board said in a statement.

"He sustained the shoulder injury during the third T20 International at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday."

"Brevis will undergo rehabilitation with the Proteas Men’s medical team in Pakistan in preparation for the upcoming Test tour of India."





The board added that Brevis’ replacement for the ODI series will be announced soon.

Nicknamed ‘Baby AB’ for his striking resemblance to AB de Villiers in stroke play, Brevis has represented South Africa in six ODIs, scoring 110 runs at an average of 22.00 and a strike rate of 159.42.

The series also marks the historic return of international cricket to Faisalabad, which last hosted an ODI on April 11, 2008, when Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets at the same venue.

All three ODIs will be played at the Iqbal Cricket Stadium, with the second and third matches scheduled for November 6 and 8, respectively.

The ongoing tour follows Pakistan’s drawn two-match Test series (1–1) against South Africa and their 2–1 triumph in the T20I series, highlighted by a match-winning knock from Babar Azam in the decider in Lahore.

Historically, Pakistan and South Africa have faced each other 87 times in ODIs, with Pakistan winning 34 matches, South Africa 52, and one match ending without a result.

In Faisalabad, the two teams have met three times—Pakistan won in 1994 and 2007, while South Africa triumphed in 2003.

South Africa squad for Pakistan ODIs: Matthew Breetzke (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Sinethemba Qeshile.