Novak Djokovic confirms participation in ATP finals 2025

Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his third place match against Taylor Fritz of the US on October 18, 2025. — Reuters

TURIN: Italy’s tennis federation president, Angelo Binaghi, confirmed on Monday that Novak Djokovic will compete in the upcoming ATP Finals in Turin, putting an end to speculation about the 24-time Grand Slam champion’s participation in the season-ending event.

Djokovic, currently ranked fifth in the world, had skipped the Paris Masters and has not played since his shock semifinal loss to qualifier Valentin Vacherot at the Shanghai Masters last month.

The Serbian star also missed the ATP Finals last year due to injuries.

“We have confirmation that Djokovic will be in Turin,” Binaghi told Italian radio channel Rai Gr Parlamento.

Before heading to Turin, Djokovic, 38, is expected to feature in the Hellenic Championship Round of 16 in Athens on Tuesday, where he will face Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo.

The ATP 250 event holds personal significance for the Serbian as it is organised by his family.

The ATP Finals, scheduled from November 9 to 16, will see the top eight players in the world compete for the prestigious title. Djokovic, a record seven-time champion, last won the tournament in 2023.

With the Serbian’s confirmation, only one qualifying spot remains open.

Eighth-ranked Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime and ninth-ranked Italian Lorenzo Musetti are vying for the final berth, which Musetti could secure by winning this week’s ATP 250 tournament in Athens.