Pakistan Shaheens’ likely squad revealed for ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars

Irfan Khan Niazi celebrates running out Rahmanullah Gurbaz of Afghanistan during a warm-up match ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 between Pakistan Shaheens and Afghanistan at Gaddafi Stadium on February 14, 2025 in Lahore, Pakistan. - ICC

The Pakistan Shaheens’ likely 15-member squad for the upcoming Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Asia Cup Rising Stars — formerly known as the Emerging Teams Asia Cup — has been revealed, with the tournament scheduled to take place in Qatar from November 14 to 23.

According to sources, Irfan Khan Niazi is expected to lead the side, which features a blend of exciting young talents including Maaz Sadaqat, Arafat Minhas, Ubaid Shah and Mohammad Salman.

The ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 will feature eight teams — Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, and Hong Kong.

Group A includes Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong, while Group B comprises Pakistan, India, UAE, and Oman.

The highly anticipated Pakistan-India clash is scheduled for November 16, as confirmed by the ACC.

Pakistan will open their campaign against Oman on November 14, followed by a match against UAE on November 18. The semi-finals will take place on November 21, with the final set for November 23.

Test-playing nations Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will send their A teams, while UAE, Hong Kong and Oman will field their senior sides.

Unlike the senior men’s Asia Cup, which featured a Super Four stage, this edition will adopt a straight knockout format, with the top two teams from each group advancing directly to the semi-finals.

This structure opens the possibility of two Pakistan-India encounters — one in the group stage and possibly another in the final.

Afghanistan will enter the tournament as defending champions, having defeated Sri Lanka in the final of the 2024 edition held in Al Amerat, Oman.

Following the Rising Stars Championship, the ACC will also host the Under-19 Asia Cup in December 2025, with the detailed schedule and venues yet to be announced.

Pakistan’s likely squad for ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars:

Yasir Khan, Mohammad Naeem, Mohammad Faiq, Maaz Sadaqat, Ghazi Ghouri, Irfan Khan Niazi (c), Mohammad Shahzad, Saad Masood, Arafat Minhas, Mubasir Khan, Shahid Aziz, Sufiyan Muqeem, Ubaid Shah, Mohammad Salman, and Ahmed Daniyal.

ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship 2025 schedule:

14 November 2025: Pakistan vs Oman

14 November 2025: India vs UAE

15 November 2025: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong

15 November 2025: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

16 November 2025: UAE vs Oman

16 November 2025: India vs Pakistan

17 November 2025: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong

17 November 2025: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

18 November 2025: Pakistan vs UAE

18 November 2025: India vs Oman

19 November 2025: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong

19 November 2025: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

21 November 2025: Semi-final 1 (A1 vs B2)

21 November 2025: Semi-final 2 (B1 vs A2)

23 November 2025: Final