Nikola Jokic dominates as Nuggets outlast Kings in high-scoring thriller

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (right) dribbles the ball up court as Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis defends in the first quarter at Ball Arena on Nov 3, 2025. — Reuters

DENVER: Nikola Jokic delivered a masterclass performance to lead the Denver Nuggets to a thrilling 130–124 victory over the Sacramento Kings in a high-scoring NBA encounter at Ball Arena on Monday.

The two-time MVP showcased his all-around brilliance once again, guiding the defending champions to a 4–2 record while handing the Kings their fifth loss of the young season.

Jokic finished with 34 points on a mix of post moves, mid-range jumpers, and precise finishes around the rim. He narrowly missed out on another triple-double, adding 14 rebounds and seven assists in 36 minutes of action.

His composure and leadership in the closing stages proved crucial as the Kings mounted a late challenge.

Denver’s balanced offensive display complemented Jokic’s dominance. Christian Braun impressed with 21 points and four rebounds, while Jamal Murray added 15 points and seven assists, effectively orchestrating the team’s offense.

Aaron Gordon contributed 20 points and seven rebounds, bringing energy and defensive solidity throughout the contest.

The Kings kept pace through three quarters with strong offensive play, but Denver’s depth and experience made the difference in the final stretch. Bruce Brown’s timely 13 points off the bench further helped the Nuggets maintain their advantage.

Jokic’s commanding presence in the paint and ability to create scoring opportunities for his teammates once again highlighted why he remains one of the NBA’s most dominant forces.

For the unversed, the Denver Nuggets will next face the Miami Heat on November 6.