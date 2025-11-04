One Pakistan player named in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Team of the Tournament

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt has been named skipper of the all-star team

November 04, 2025
Pakistan women's team celebrates during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match against England at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 15, 2025. – ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the Women’s World Cup 2025 Team of the Tournament, featuring three of India’s title-winning stars Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma in the playing XI.

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt has been named skipper of the all-star team after a sensational tournament with the bat. 

Wolvaardt amassed a record-breaking 571 runs at an average of 71.37, setting a new benchmark for the most runs scored in a single edition of the Women’s World Cup.

Mandhana finished as the second-highest run scorer of the tournament, showcasing her class with consistent performances in the latter stages. 

Her standout knock came against New Zealand in Navi Mumbai, where she scored a brilliant 109, following consecutive scores of 80 and 81 against Australia and England.

The ICC highlighted Jemimah Rodrigues’ unbeaten 127 against Australia in the semi-final as a key factor behind her inclusion. The Indian No. 3 also played a crucial 76 not out against New Zealand, helping India secure a semi-final berth.

Deepti Sharma, named the Player of the Tournament, enjoyed a historic campaign, becoming the first woman to score over 200 runs and claim more than 15 wickets in a single World Cup. 

The all-rounder delivered a match-winning performance in the final, scoring a half-century and taking five wickets.

Australia, who reached the semi-finals, are represented by Annabel Sutherland, Ash Gardner and Alana King, while Pakistan’s Sidra Nawaz is the only player from outside the semi-finalists to make the XI, recognised for her outstanding wicketkeeping performances.

England’s Sophie Ecclestone also features for her consistent bowling displays, with Nat Sciver-Brunt named as the 12th player.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Team of the Tournament:

Smriti Mandhana, Laura Wolvaardt (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Ash Gardner, Deepti Sharma, Annabel Sutherland, Nadine de Klerk, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Alana King and Sophie Ecclestone.

12th Player: Nat Sciver Brunt.

