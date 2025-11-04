One Pakistan player named in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Team of the Tournament

Pakistan women's team celebrates during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match against England at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 15, 2025. – ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the Women’s World Cup 2025 Team of the Tournament, featuring three of India’s title-winning stars Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma in the playing XI.

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt has been named skipper of the all-star team after a sensational tournament with the bat.

Wolvaardt amassed a record-breaking 571 runs at an average of 71.37, setting a new benchmark for the most runs scored in a single edition of the Women’s World Cup.

Mandhana finished as the second-highest run scorer of the tournament, showcasing her class with consistent performances in the latter stages.

Her standout knock came against New Zealand in Navi Mumbai, where she scored a brilliant 109, following consecutive scores of 80 and 81 against Australia and England.

The ICC highlighted Jemimah Rodrigues’ unbeaten 127 against Australia in the semi-final as a key factor behind her inclusion. The Indian No. 3 also played a crucial 76 not out against New Zealand, helping India secure a semi-final berth.

Deepti Sharma, named the Player of the Tournament, enjoyed a historic campaign, becoming the first woman to score over 200 runs and claim more than 15 wickets in a single World Cup.

The all-rounder delivered a match-winning performance in the final, scoring a half-century and taking five wickets.

Australia, who reached the semi-finals, are represented by Annabel Sutherland, Ash Gardner and Alana King, while Pakistan’s Sidra Nawaz is the only player from outside the semi-finalists to make the XI, recognised for her outstanding wicketkeeping performances.

England’s Sophie Ecclestone also features for her consistent bowling displays, with Nat Sciver-Brunt named as the 12th player.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Team of the Tournament:

Smriti Mandhana, Laura Wolvaardt (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Ash Gardner, Deepti Sharma, Annabel Sutherland, Nadine de Klerk, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Alana King and Sophie Ecclestone.

12th Player: Nat Sciver Brunt.