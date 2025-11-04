Arteta concerned over Gyokeres’ fitness after striker’s injury in Arsenal’s win

Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres celebrates scoring their first goal with Jurrien Timber against Burnley in Premier League on November 1, 2025. — Reuters

BURNLEY: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has expressed concern over striker Viktor Gyokeres’ fitness after the Swedish international sustained an injury during the Gunners’ 2-0 Premier League victory against Burnley on Saturday.

Gyokeres, who joined Arsenal from Sporting Lisbon in the summer for £64 million, opened the scoring but was substituted at half-time due to a muscle problem.

The 27-year-old has not trained since the match and will miss Arsenal’s Champions League group-stage clash against Slavia Prague on Tuesday night.

In a pre-match press conference, Arteta confirmed the striker’s unavailability.

“No, he’s definitely not available. He hasn’t trained today. We need to do some more tests and scans in the next few days to understand the extent of the injury,” Arteta said.

When asked if the issue might be short-term, the Arsenal boss admitted his concern.

“I am concerned because he hasn’t had many muscular issues, and he needed to leave the pitch as he was feeling something,” he added.

Arteta further noted that muscle injuries can be particularly worrying for a player with Gyokeres’ physical and explosive playing style.

“That’s never a good sign, especially for a player who is very, very explosive,” he remarked.

Gyokeres has netted four Premier League goals this season and quickly established himself as a vital part of Arsenal’s attack.

Arteta also revealed that Gyokeres’ setback adds to the club’s growing list of absentees, with seven first-team players already sidelined — including Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli, Noni Madueke and Gabriel Jesus.

The Gunners will be hoping for positive scan results as they aim to maintain their momentum in both domestic and European competitions.