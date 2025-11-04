India A squad announced for ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars

Vaibhav Suryavanshi of India hits through the offside during the 2nd ODI match between England U19's and India U19's at The County Ground on June 30, 2025 in Northampton, England.

Jitesh Sharma has been named captain of the India A squad for the upcoming ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup, formerly known as the Emerging Teams tournament, set to take place in Doha from November 14 to 23.

Middle-order batter Naman Dhir will serve as vice-captain.

The selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, has named a 15-member squad featuring a mix of young talent and in-form IPL performers.

Among the notable inclusions is 14-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, whose selection explains his absence from the ongoing Under-19 Challenger Trophy—a key event used to finalise India’s squad for next year’s Under-19 World Cup.

Punjab Kings’ and Delhi Premier League (DPL) star Priyansh Arya headlines the batting unit.

Arya impressed in his debut IPL season in 2025, amassing 475 runs at a strike rate of 179.24, the third-highest tally for his franchise behind Shreyas Iyer and Prabhsimran Singh. He recently made his first-class debut for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy.

The squad also features Abishek Porel, currently leading Bengal in Abhimanyu Easwaran’s absence, and Harsh Dubey, a consistent performer across India A tours in recent months.

The fast-bowling department comprises Gurjapneet Singh, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yudhvir Singh, and Yash Thakur, all part of the BCCI’s targeted fast-bowling pool. Ramandeep Singh and Suryansh Shedge will provide all-round options.

The Rising Stars Asia Cup will feature eight teams divided into two groups.

Group A: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka

Group B: India, Oman, Pakistan, UAE

The tournament opener will see Pakistan A face Oman, while the highly anticipated India A vs Pakistan A clash is scheduled for November 16.

This marks the first men’s cricketing encounter between India and Pakistan since the Asia Cup 2024, although the women’s teams recently met at the ODI World Cup.

The previous men’s Asia Cup had ended on a tense note, with India reportedly declining to receive the trophy from ACC President and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan’s Interior Minister.

India A squad for ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025:

Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir (vice-captain), Suryansh Shedge, Jitesh Sharma (captain, wk), Ramandeep Singh, Harsh Dubey, Ashutosh Sharma, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yudhvir Singh, Abishek Porel (wk) and Suyash Sharma.

Stand-by players: Gurnoor Brar, Kumar Kushagra, Tanush Kotian, Sameer Rizvi and Shaik Rasheed.

ACC Rising Stars tournament schedule