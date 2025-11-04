Rui Hachimura, Deandre Ayton lead Lakers past Blazers in thrilling victory

Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura reacts during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Oct 31, 2025. — Reuters

PORTLAND: Rui Hachimura and Deandre Ayton delivered dominant performances as the Los Angeles Lakers secured a hard-fought 123–115 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in an NBA clash at the Moda Center on Monday.

Hachimura starred with 28 points, four rebounds, and an assist in 38 minutes, marking one of his finest outings of the season. His timely buckets and efficient shooting proved crucial in keeping the Lakers in control during key stretches of the game.

Every time the Blazers threatened to mount a comeback, Hachimura’s versatility on both ends of the court made the difference, as he consistently created mismatches and delivered clutch baskets.

Ayton was equally impressive, registering a dominant double-double with 29 points and 10 rebounds in just 31 minutes.

His commanding presence in the paint anchored the Lakers’ offense, capitalising on second-chance opportunities and controlling the boards. Defensively, Ayton’s rim protection limited Portland’s ability to score inside.

Nick Smith Jr. also played a pivotal role, contributing 25 points along with six assists and a rebound to help seal the win for the Lakers.

Despite a strong start from the Trail Blazers, who led early with a 33-point first quarter, the Lakers responded with balanced scoring and superior ball movement to regain control.

With Hachimura and Ayton leading the charge, the Lakers displayed their growing chemistry and depth — a promising sign for the team as they continue their campaign in the competitive Western Conference.

The victory improved the Lakers’ record to 6–2, while the Trail Blazers slipped to 4–3.