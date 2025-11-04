Tim Seifert ruled out of West Indies T20Is; replacement named

Tim Seifert of New Zealand fields the ball during the second match in the T20 International series between New Zealand and England at Hagley Oval on October 20, 2025 in Christchurch, New Zealand. - AFP

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert has been ruled out of the upcoming five-match home T20I series against the West Indies after sustaining a broken finger.

Mitchell Hay has been named as his replacement and joined the squad on Monday night.

Seifert suffered the injury while batting for Northern Districts during a Ford Trophy match against Wellington Firebirds on Monday.

He was forced to retire hurt after being struck on the finger, and subsequent X-rays confirmed a fracture to his right index finger.

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter expressed his disappointment over Seifert’s injury, emphasising his importance to the T20 side.

“We’re all feeling for Tim. He’s a key member of this T20 unit given his power at the top of the order and his role as keeper, so he’ll be missed over the next five matches,” Walter said in a statement.

“He showed in the recent T20 series that he was building up to top form, so it’s disappointing that this setback has come as we continue preparations for a major event. We’re hoping his recovery will be quick and he’ll be back on the park as soon as possible.”

Hay, who has featured in 11 T20Is since making his debut against Sri Lanka in Dambulla in November last year, holds the world record for most dismissals (six) in a T20I innings.

Walter praised Hay’s abilities and depth within the squad.

“Mitch has shown in his international opportunities so far that he’s a top-quality wicketkeeper-batter and is more than capable of contributing at this level. We’re fortunate to have someone of his ability, which reflects the depth we currently enjoy in the T20 format.”

The T20I series between New Zealand and the West Indies begins Wednesday at Eden Park in Auckland.

Updated New Zealand squad:

Mitchell Santner (capt), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wk), Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Mitch Hay (wk), Nathan Smith and Ish Sodhi.

New Zealand vs West Indies T20I series schedule: