Wasim Akram picks THIS young pacer as Pakistan’s future bowling star

Wasim Akram walks across the field after the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 Super Eight match between Afghanistan and India at Kensington Oval on June 20, 2024 in Bridgetown, Barbados. - AFP

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has identified young emerging pacer Ali Raza as a potential future star for Pakistan cricket, praising his raw pace and promising talent.

In an interview with Wisden Cricket, Akram shared his thoughts on the current crop of fast bowlers dominating the international scene.

“I know the premier bowlers — Mitchell Starc, Jasprit Bumrah and Shaheen Shah Afridi — are all back in rhythm. Shaheen, in particular, has regained his pace, which is a great sign,” Akram said.

The former swing maestro went on to highlight Ali Raza’s potential, despite the youngster not having represented Pakistan at the senior level yet.

“I very rarely watch Pakistan’s first-class cricket, but I think this young fast bowler, Ali Raza, has a bright future ahead. If he’s guided properly and understands what it takes to become a top red-ball bowler, the white-ball success will follow automatically,” he stated.

The 59-year-old also expressed his disappointment with the growing influence of politics in cricket, calling for inclusivity and fair opportunities in franchise leagues across the globe.

“What I don’t like in cricket is politics — sports should be away from it. In league cricket, every player from every nation should be picked. Be brave, be bigger — but that’s not happening, unfortunately,” he remarked.

“That’s where the ICC and cricket boards need to step in. Regardless of who owns the leagues or the teams, opportunities should be open for everyone,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that 17-year-old Ali recently made waves during Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10, representing Peshawar Zalmi.

The right-arm pacer impressed with his consistency, taking 12 wickets in nine matches at an average of 25.25 and an economy rate of 9.18, earning praise from fans and selectors alike.

Raza has also represented Pakistan at the U19 level, featuring in 11 ODIs, where he claimed 26 wickets at an economy rate of 4.91 — underlining his growing potential as one of the country’s brightest young fast-bowling prospects.