Former Bangladesh stars Mohammad Ashraful, Abdul Razzak take key coaching roles

The collage of photos shows former Bangladesh captain Mohammad Ashraful (left) and spinner Abdur Razzak. - BCB

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has appointed former Bangladesh captain Mohammad Ashraful as the national team’s batting coach and former spinner Abdur Razzak as team director for the upcoming home series against Ireland.

The appointments were confirmed following the BCB board meeting on Monday night, media committee chairman Amzad Hossain said.

Ashraful, widely regarded as one of Bangladesh’s finest batsmen, will take on his first coaching role with the senior national team.

He is currently the head coach of Barishal Division in the ongoing National Cricket League and has previously served as batting coach for Rangpur Riders in the Bangladesh Premier League.

Speaking at a press conference at Mirpur’s Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Razzak highlighted Ashraful’s experience as a key factor in his appointment.

“Ashraful has the experience — that's a given. He has already completed the necessary coaching courses, and his experience was the main reason for this role,” Razzak said.

The 43-year-old also addressed his new role as team director, saying: “My role will be like any other team director’s role. I will observe, keep an eye on things, and provide help wherever needed.”

He added that senior assistant coach Mohammad Salahuddin will continue in his position, clarifying that no member of the coaching staff had been removed or demoted.

The Ireland tour will feature two Tests and three T20 internationals. The first Test begins on November 11 in Sylhet, followed by the second in Mirpur on November 19.

The T20Is are scheduled for November 27 and 29 in Chattogram, with the final match on December 2 in Mirpur.

Razzak, who has previously overseen women’s cricket as a BCB director, will now take on a broader leadership role for this series. His appointment reflects the board’s ongoing policy of involving former players directly in team management.

Until now, Bangladesh had no specialist batting coach, with Salahuddin informally handling batting duties.