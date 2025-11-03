Legendary former world champion is serious about facing Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua poses in the ring after winning his fight against Jermaine Franklin at O2 Arena in London on April 1, 2023. — Reuters

A legendary former world champion, Andre Ward, is serious about his interest in fighting two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and is already preparing for the bout.

Joshua, a two-time unified heavyweight champion of the world, is plotting his comeback to the ring, and reports are suggesting that the 36-year-old from Watford could end up making a comeback before the end of the year.

AJ has not fought since his defeat to Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in September 2024, where he sustained injuries.

He was also recently dropped from the Ring top 10 rankings.

Joshua was planning to make a return in the summer, but his elbow injury delayed his plans.

Before the Dubois loss, ‘AJ’ was flying with knockout wins over Otto Wallin, Robert Helenius and Francis Ngannou, and is now hoping to regain the previous form.

Meanwhile, speaking to iFL TV, Ward’s trainer and mentor Virgil Hunter claimed that the Hall of Famer is ‘serious’ about fighting Joshua, and revealed that the 41-year-old had been back in the gym preparing for a potential bout.

“Well he was serious about that. No disrespect to AJ. It’s just styles once again, styles make fights and I have to go along with what he believes,” Hunter said.

“You got to see the shape and condition that he stays in man, I mean tip-top shape, lives a clean life and things like that, and he’s been to the gym a couple times, sparring and looks the same. It would be a very dangerous fight but I got faith in my kid.”

Former unified super-middleweight and light-heavyweight champion Ward retired back in 2017.