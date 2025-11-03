Zalgiris guard wins EuroLeague MVP for October

An undated photo of Zalgiris Kaunas guard Sylvain Francisco. — Instagram/french__i

Sylvain Francisco has been named the Basketball MVP of the EuroLeague for October, becoming the first Zalgiris Kaunas player in five years to earn the honour.

Zalgiris guard helped the Lithuanian club to a share of first place in the standings through his consistent performance.

Francisco, who is known for his dynamic play, raised his impact to a high level with a blend of scoring, distribution, and leadership that guided Zalgiris to emerge as an early contender in the 2025–26 season.

Francisco played a major role in Zalgiris' 6–2 record in the month of October, orchestrating the offence with precision and flair.

He was the joint-leader in assists with 6.8 per game and was the top scorer for his team with 14.9 points per game in the opening month of the season.

He was also the second-best among all guards in terms of Performance Index Rating (PIR), with 18.9 during the month, underscoring his all-around impact.

Francisco showed delight at winning the honour, saying he did not expect it; all he wanted was to play a role in the team’s success.

"Being MVP of the Month is amazing, I didn't expect it, and I am really happy. I'm dancing inside," Francisco said.

"It means a lot because there are so many talented players.

"I didn't expect to be a EuroLeague MVP, all I wanted is to make sure that we are winning with the team that we have, and to be happy about the wins. I just want to go to the playoffs; that's the best part of it, that's what we want, our goal."