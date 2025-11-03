Oleksandr Usyk makes U-turn on facing Moses Itauma

This collage of photos shows undisputed heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk (left) and Moses Itauma. — Instagram

Undisputed world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has made a U-turn on facing Moses Itauma.

Usyk and Itauma are the two most talked-about boxers in the heavyweight division. The Ukrainian is the best in the world currently, while Itauma is the emerging young sensation and is predicted as the future king of boxing.

Many believe the Ukrainian has completed the sport, and he is also the first boxer in history to claim the undisputed champion status for a third time, following previous rules at cruiserweight (2018) and heavyweight (2024).

Itauma has emerged as a rising star this year and has a record of 13-0, 11 of which are knockouts.

The 20-year-old possesses a sensational skill set and has been compared to greats like Mike Tyson from a very early age.

Last time out, the Briton added the biggest name to his KO list when he rose to the occasion and claimed victory in the first round, knocking out Dillian Whyte in a non-title fight on August 16 in Saudi Arabia.

After that performance, Usyk praised the youngster and said that there are chances of a clash between him and Itauma.

“Great man, great fight. I think Itauma is the future for boxing, I like this guy. Yeah definitely [He’s ready for me],” Usyk said.

He has now taken a U-turn, while speaking to Ready To Fight, the Ukrainian suggested they won’t share a ring anytime soon.

“No, I won’t fight Itauma. He’s young – always teasing me. And he said himself he doesn’t hit grandpas,” he said.

When asked about his next contest, Usyk remained tight-lipped.

“I can’t say who exactly, because negotiations are ongoing. I’d be lying if I gave you a name,” he concluded.

Usyk has already conquered the likes of Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois, so there is nothing left for him to prove out, though Fabio Wardley recently secured a status as WBO mandatory with a win over Joseph Parker, so that is one potential clash next year.