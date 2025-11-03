Ali Abdelaziz opens up about problems Magomed Ankalaev faced before UFC 320

Alex Pereira (red gloves) fights Magomed Ankalaev (blue gloves) during UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on March 8, 2025. — Reuters

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz revealed that Magomed Ankalaev did not train for 40 days before Alex Pereira's fight at UFC 320.

Abdelaziz, while speaking on the Submission Radio YouTube channel as a guest, provided an update on Ankalaev.

Ankalaev was dethroned by Alex Pereira with a first-round knockout win to reclaim the UFC light heavyweight title, and injury rumours started to do the rounds.

While Pereira scoffed at the injury suggestions, Abdelaziz has now openly spoken about the problems Ankalaev faced before the fight.

The MMA manager said that the Russian did not train for almost 40 days and was receiving medical treatment to even make it to the fight night.

“He did not train for almost 40 days for this fight. He came from Dagestan with some messed-up ribs and he sparred three times. Every time we have to stop the sparring. UFC knew about it, he was getting injections, he was getting cortisone,” Abdelaziz said.

He added that the only thing the Russian fighter did was to run, jump, jump rope, hit mitts and do conditioning.

“The only thing he did for 40 days - run, jump, jump rope, hit mitts and do conditioning. He did zero wrestling, zero grappling. I hope the UFC will appreciate what he done for them to keep the main event going on,” he added.

Abdelaziz further stated that his client is the best in the light heavyweight division, and after one more fight, Ankalaev would be ready for a title shot.